Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $2.01. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 532,020 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

