Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

IG stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.