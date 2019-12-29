Principal Millennials Index ETF (GENY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 2nd

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2346 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Principal Millennials Index ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ GENY opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $41.78.

