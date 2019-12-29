Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:USI)

Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USI opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

