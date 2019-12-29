Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (PLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 2nd

Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PLC opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84. Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

