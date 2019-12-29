Project Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Project Coin has a market cap of $4,191.00 and $6.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Project Coin has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Coin alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Coin Profile

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net.

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.