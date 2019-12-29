Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.9%.

PSEC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 2,860,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,568. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

