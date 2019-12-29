Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $2.79, 532,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 704% from the average session volume of 66,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLX. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

