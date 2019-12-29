Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), approximately 216,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 88,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.94 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and a PE ratio of -29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.25.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

