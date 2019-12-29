QChi (QCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106,360.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. QChi has a market capitalization of $779,936.00 and approximately $106,360.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QChi has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QChi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,477,750 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi.

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.