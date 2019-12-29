QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. QCR has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $685.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of QCR by 37.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 26.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QCR by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of QCR by 562.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

