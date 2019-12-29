Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $32.91

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $32.91. Qiagen shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 203,147 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on QGEN. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Get Qiagen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.