QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $341,289.00 and approximately $418,948.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

