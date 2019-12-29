Qubitica Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Qubitica token can now be bought for $24.81 or 0.00335329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $106,857.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047536 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013610 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003452 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014903 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

