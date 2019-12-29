Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $819.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $868,335.00 and $819.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

