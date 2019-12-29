R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Up 29.5% in December

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 28th total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 0.18. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $7,505,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.