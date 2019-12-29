Ra International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 1.2%

Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), 11,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.39.

In other news, insider Andrew Bolter bought 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500.25 ($7,235.27).

Ra International Group Company Profile (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides remote site services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It offers civil and general construction services; operation and maintenance services, such as facilities management and maintenance, plant and equipment operation and maintenance, and vehicle fleet operation and maintenance; integrated facilities management services, including camp management, food supply and catering, cleaning, laundry, pest and vector control, waste management, and ground maintenance; and accommodation services.

