Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.85

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.85 and traded as high as $25.37. Radian Group shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 88,060 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

