Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RAND opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a current ratio of 357.14. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 117.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned about 0.77% of Rand Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

