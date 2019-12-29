Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, 8,739,205 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 10,109,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 66,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

