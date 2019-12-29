Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Rapid7 posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.61.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,765 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Rapid7 by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 171,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

