Raymond James Declares Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RJF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 270,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,337. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

