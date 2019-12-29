RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Critical Comparison

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 23.88% 9.81% 1.32% Bank7 17.66% 10.10% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RBB Bancorp and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.03%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.4% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Bank7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $114.96 million 3.69 $36.10 million $2.13 9.94 Bank7 $48.13 million 3.97 $25.00 million $2.44 7.77

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank7 beats RBB Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; and 9 branches and 2 loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates through seven branches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

