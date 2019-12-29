RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives $61.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

RDS-A has been the topic of several research reports. ABN Amro downgraded shares of RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of RDS-A from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RDS-A in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get RDS-A alerts:

RDS-A stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.09. 2,485,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

About RDS-A

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RDS-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDS-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.