Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.30

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and traded as high as $170.00. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 682,260 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Credit Investments in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.91 million and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

