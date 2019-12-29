Realty Income Corp (O) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on January 15th

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 199.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.01. Realty Income has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $82.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.