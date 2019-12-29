Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.34. 98,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,345. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $37.48.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

