Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $85,492.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

