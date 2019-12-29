Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.52

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $16.83. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 49,963 shares.

RWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

