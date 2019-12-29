Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.70. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 163,378.48% and a negative net margin of 325.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

