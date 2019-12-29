Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 958,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 882,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 74,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. 177,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

