Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

RBNC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.