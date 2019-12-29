Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

RBNC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

