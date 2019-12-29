REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on REMYY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.29.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

