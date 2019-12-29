Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder bought 22,900 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,615 shares of company stock worth $322,452. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

