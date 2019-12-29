Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

RESN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 132,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Resonant has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 7,167.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $70,442.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,119.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 16,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,224.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,145.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,161 shares of company stock worth $176,799. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Resonant by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,341 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

