Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 5.7%

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $212.39 and last traded at $214.87, 2,308,958 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 1,056,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total value of $729,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,395.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Stanchak sold 11,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $2,633,419.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,982,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,288 shares of company stock worth $87,581,347. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

