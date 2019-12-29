Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will report $504.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.60 million. Rev Group posted sales of $518.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on REVG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 133,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,346. Rev Group has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

