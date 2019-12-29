Reviewing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cortexyme and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cortexyme currently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 42.93%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 130.53%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -58.22% -26.73% INmune Bio N/A -31.84% -30.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$12.48 million N/A N/A INmune Bio N/A N/A -$12.44 million N/A N/A

Summary

INmune Bio beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

