Reviewing Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and PB Bancorp (NYSE:PBBI)

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp 17.80% 4.58% 0.73% Flagstar Bancorp 16.36% 11.20% 0.91%

Volatility and Risk

PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PB Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.30 $4.31 million N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $1.12 billion 1.93 $187.00 million $3.02 12.68

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PB Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.44%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bancorp.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats PB Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

