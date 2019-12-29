Reviewing InterXion (NYSE:INXN) and Livongo Health (NYSE:LVGO)

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InterXion and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion 7.51% 5.82% 1.58% Livongo Health -43.59% -119.92% -21.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of InterXion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InterXion and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion 0 3 6 0 2.67 Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

InterXion currently has a consensus price target of $84.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Livongo Health has a consensus price target of $44.30, suggesting a potential upside of 82.76%. Given Livongo Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than InterXion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterXion and Livongo Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion $663.43 million 9.58 $36.75 million $0.66 125.65 Livongo Health $68.43 million 33.47 -$33.38 million N/A N/A

InterXion has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health.

Summary

InterXion beats Livongo Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; a range of output voltages and currents; connectivity services that enable its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms; and systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support, and data backup and storage services, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It provides its services to telecom operators, Internet service providers, and content delivery networks; content and cloud providers; and enterprises through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 51 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. The company is also involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

