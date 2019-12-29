Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE REV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. 77,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,621. Revlon has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revlon will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 12.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 120.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

