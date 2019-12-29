Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.68

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$47.68 and last traded at C$47.05, with a volume of 4598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The stock has a market cap of $529.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 55.35%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

