RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Short Interest Up 33.5% in December

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the November 28th total of 363,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of RigNet in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNET opened at $6.64 on Friday. RigNet has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RigNet by 13,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RigNet during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in RigNet by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RigNet by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RigNet by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

