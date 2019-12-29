Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013485 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, Bancor Network, OKEx, DragonEX, Binance, C2CX, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

