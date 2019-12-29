RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.31

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.31, with a volume of 4597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. UBS Group started coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

