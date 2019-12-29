Safe Haven Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $5,811.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven's official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

