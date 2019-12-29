Safe Hits Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $87,502.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005755 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00058763 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00047800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00596978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00221873 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.