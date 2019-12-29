Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.56 Million

Analysts predict that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will report $31.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.91 million to $34.20 million. Safehold reported sales of $14.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $95.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.72 million to $98.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $178.93 million, with estimates ranging from $178.45 million to $179.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 118,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.47. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $535,720.84. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 155,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,196. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 918.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.