Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Acquires $23,055.84 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 16,011 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $23,055.84.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $11,798.65.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.64. Salem Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

