SaluS (SLS) Hits Market Cap of $5.40 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $5.34 or 0.00071864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. SaluS has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $11,254.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058232 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084215 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,461.40 or 0.99889082 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000439 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

